Ted Rossman, Senior Industry Analyst at Bankrate, joins Jon Hansen to discuss the latest Bankrate survey about gift cards. The average value of unused gift cards that a person has is $187. They can help you save money, especially during this holiday season.

Professor William Kresse, of Governors State University, joins Jon to discuss what listeners should look out for when shopping during Black Friday. From fake websites, fake text messages, and phony emails, the professor shares how scammers will try to separate you from your money.