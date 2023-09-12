On this airing of Your Money Matters, host Jon Hansen is joined by reporters at The Wall Street Journal, Investopedia, and Insider.

Segment 1: Jon opens the show with the Numbers that Matter and the new iPhone.

Segment 2: Paul Overberg, reporter at The Wall Street Journal, discusses recent U.S incomes falling for the 3rd straight year.

Segment 3: Editor-in-Chief of Investopedia, Caleb Silver, joins the show to preview the market report.

Segment 4: Alcynna Lloyd, Economy Reporter at Insider, joins Jon to discuss how Gen Z are better savers than millennials.