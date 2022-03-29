On this airing of ‘Your Money Matters’ Jon Hansen is joined by Lindsay Bryan-Podvin, a Financial Therapist and Author of ‘The Financial Anxiety Solution’. Lindsay explains what financial therapy is and why people should be talking about their spending habits. And Later on, Jon is joined by DePaul Economics professor Michael Miller to discuss shifts in the global markets.
Your Money Matters | Financial therapy and the global market
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)