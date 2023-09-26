Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, fills in for Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters. Ilyce is joined by Sarah Foster from Bankrate, Rachel Feintzeig of the Wall Street Journal, and Tech Editor at Insider, Tekendra Parmer.

Segment 1: Bankrate analyst Sarah Foster discusses a new survey in which they discovered that nearly 1 in 4 people with student loan debt said that borrowing too much is their biggest financial regret.

Segment 2: Reporter at The Wall Street Journal Rachel Feintzeig joins Ilyce to discuss how candid you can really be with your boss.

Segment 3: Tech Editor at Insider Tekendra Parmer chats about the top 10 popular jobs with the most replicable skills by AI.