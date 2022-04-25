Editor-in-Chief of The Balance, Kristen Myers, joins Jon to explain Non-Fungible Tokens, or NFT’s, to him like he’s 10. Together they went over what NFT’s are, the significance behind them, and whether or not you should invest in them.
Your Money Matters | Explaining NFT’s ‘like I’m 10’
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
Host of “Your Money Matters”, Jon Hansen
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)