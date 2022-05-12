On this airing of “Your Money Matters,” some states are starting to charge drivers with electric cars. Jon Hansen is joined by Tom Appel, publisher of Consumer Automotive, to talk about these charges. Then, Greg Bracco, Chief Business Banking Officer at Peoples Bank, joins Jon to talk about commercial banking and lending.
Your Money Matters| Electric vehicle state tax and Peoples Bank
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)