Founder and Partner at Allen, Glassman, & Schatz Gemma Allen joins Jon Hansen to discuss divorce and the financial situation that comes with it. She addresses how to separate one’s own 401K and inheritance money from the mutual funds as well as how paying for your children’s college works while going through a divorce. Later, Gemma answers callers who are looking for advice in regards to divorce.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction