On this airing of Your Money Matters, Ron Whittingham, co-owner of Megent Financial joins Jon Hansen to talk about pensions. Karl Evers-Hilstrom, Business and Lobbying Reporter for The Hill then discusses the Labor Department’s proposed rule that would reclassify independent contractors as company employees. Plus, Ben Winck, who is the Economy reporter at Insider talks about how Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings before the holiday season.

