On this airing of ‘Your Money Matters’ Jon Hansen speaks with Kristin Myers, editor-in-chief of The Balance. The two discuss the new Balance Survey which shows that more investors are buying crypto in response to market volatility. They also discuss next-level tips to build wealth. Greg McBride, Senior Vice President, and Chief Financial Analyst for Bankrate.com joins to preview the Consumer Price Index. And finally, Robert Channick, a Business reporter for the Chicago Tribune, talks about Groupon laying off 500 employees.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction