On this airing of ‘Your Oney Matters’ host, Jon Hansen speaks with the General Manager of Murphys Bleachers to talk about how the MLB lockout will affect sports bars. Curt Mastio, founder and Managing Director of Founder’s CPA in Chicago joins to talk about cryptocurrency. Plus, Kristin Myers, Editor and Chief of The Balance explains the Pink Tax.

Question of the Day: Per capita, the state with the most of THESE, is Colorado.