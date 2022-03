On this airing of ‘Your Money Matters’, Couponer Jennifer King joins Jon Hansen to talk about the benefits of couponing, especially in times of inflation. Jon is also joined by ‘Professor Fraud’ Bill Kresse, an Assistant Professor at Governors State University. The two discuss Zelle scams, possible cyberattacks, and more.

Plus the question of the day: Last year, 60 million Americans lost a total of $29.8 billion dollars last year, doing what?