On this airing of ‘Your Money Matters’, Kristin Myers, Editor in Chief of The Balance talks about the cost of eating out vs cooking at home. With food prices as high as they are, is cooking at home even worth it? Plus, according to a recent Bankrate.com analysis of 22 cards offered by 17 popular gas retailers, the typical discount is 5-10 cents per gallon when using a gas card. Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com joins Jon to talk about gas station credit cards compared to other cards.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction