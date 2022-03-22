On this airing of ‘Your Money Matters’, Kristin Myers, Editor in Chief of The Balance talks about the cost of eating out vs cooking at home. With food prices as high as they are, is cooking at home even worth it? Plus, according to a recent Bankrate.com analysis of 22 cards offered by 17 popular gas retailers, the typical discount is 5-10 cents per gallon when using a gas card. Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com joins Jon to talk about gas station credit cards compared to other cards.
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)