Sarah Foster from Bankrate.com joins host Jon Hansen to discuss the new consumer price index numbers. Steve Daniels, Senior Reporter at Crain’s Chicago Business, joins Your Money Matters to discuss tax increases and how they will affect local companies. And, the President of the Better Business Bureau, Steve Bernas, talks about the latest scams and the most recent case where a woman in Aurora was scammed out of 300,000 dollars.

