On this airing of Your Money Matters, host Jon Hansen talks about the Consumer Guide Index, electric vehicles, and the latest iPhone released by Apple.

Segment one: Greg McBride, Chief Financial Analyst at Bankrate, joins Jon Hansen to discuss the recent Consumer Guide Index.

Segment two: Jack Ewing, Reporter at The New York Times, explains how Toyota has fallen behind when it comes to electric vehicles.

Segment three: Brian Heater, Hardware Editor at Tech Crunch chats about the latest iPhone and the features that could hook consumers in.