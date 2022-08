On this airing of Your Money Matters, Steve Daniels from Crain’s Chicago Business joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss switching utility providers. The two discuss ComEd and other power suppliers that use energy from the same place. Plus, clean and renewable energy and more! Then, Jon is joined by Mark Hamrick, Bankrate.com Senior Economic Analyst. The two discuss investing, stock prices, and the jobs report.

