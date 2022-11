On this airing of ‘Your Money Matters,’ Jon Hansen is joined by Craig Bolanos, Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, to talk about how protests in China affect U.S. prices. Then, Real Estate Tax Attorney Dave Schlueter with the Law Offices of Dave Schlueter Ltd joins the show to talk about home title theft or fraud. Plus, Paul Nolte, Senior VP of Kingsview Management, talks about waiting until prices drop to make a purchase.

