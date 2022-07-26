On this airing of Your Money Matters, Kristin Myers, editor-in-chief of The Balance, joins host Jon Hansen to talk about what items are down in price. Jon and Kristin talk about the pandemic and inflation spending plus, what stores have marked down or increased in price. Then, Jon is joined by Insider reporter for labor and inequality, Juliana Kaplan. The two discuss a new study that found that early a third of Gen Z is living at home or with relatives. Adults are turning to multi-generational households to cut down on rising costs due to inflation.

