Your Money Matters | Buying, trading, and savings methods

On this airing of ‘Your Money Matters’, Jon Hansen is joined by nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage to discuss 401k plans, saving accounts, and retirement plans. Plus, Derrick Kinney, CEO of Good Money Framework, joins Jon to discuss his book ‘Good Money Revolution: How to Make More Money to Do More Good’.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)