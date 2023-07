On this airing of Your Money Matters hosted by Jon Hansen:

Segment 1: Greg McBride, Chief Financial Analyst at Bankrate, discusses their new survey about the biggest financial regrets people have.

Segment 2: William Kresse, Professor at Governors State University, discusses robocalls and marketing scams. From your car’s extended warranty and the phony ticket schemes just in time for the festival season, Professor Fraud talks about it all.