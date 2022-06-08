Les Winston, founder of SocialSecharity.com, joins Ilyce Glink, in for Jon Hansen, to discuss the red flags you should be looking for to avoid being scammed by a fake charity. Plus, are there any tax benefits to being charitable?
Ilyce Glink is an award-winning real estate and personal finance expert. You can find out more about her at ThinkGlink.com.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)