On this Airing of Your Money Matters, Host Jon Hansen is joined by author Scott Nations. Jon and Scott talk about his book The Anxious Investor: Mastering the Mental Game of Investing and how biases can hinder our saving and investing habits. They also discuss the current market, dealing with losses, and retirement.

Then, Michael Frerichs, Illinois State Treasurer, joins Jon to discuss the Bright Start and Bright Directions college savings programs. How do the programs works and what benefits are offered by both? Jon and Michael talk about contributions, investments, and more!