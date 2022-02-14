Your Money Matters 02/14/22 | Gaining multiple streams of income and job hopping

On this Valentine’s Day airing of “Your Money Matters,” Personal Finance Blogger and Founder of Mixed Up Money, Alyssa Davies, joined Jon Hansen to discuss the seven different categories of income streams and how to make them happen. These included, earned income (the main job), business income (the hobbies/side hustles), dividend income, interest income, rental income, capital gains, and royalty income. She went on to highlight the importance of keeping track of all these streams of income as well as the money that is going out.

After, Jon is joined by Performance Strategist and Author of “The Genius Habit” and “Find Your Zone of Genius,” Laura Garnett, to talk about job hopping and the change in its stigma. She explained that job hopping used to be perceived as problematic, whereas now, it is a sign of someone with high potential. Those who are more aware of when a job is no longer capable of expanding upon their goals tend to leave in search of something more enriching. Laura later segued into points from “Find Your Zone of Genius” and defined the term “zone of genius” as being “a cheat sheet to understanding what you are best at and what’s going to fulfill you,’ as well as discussed the difference between one’s own genius and one’s own purpose.

QUESTION OF THE DAY: The average cost of a date in Illinois in the year 2022 is this much…