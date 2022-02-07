Your Money Matters 02/07/22 | Getting the money you want and living the life you want

WGN Radio’s Jon Hansen kicks of the very first show of Your Money Matters by chatting with creative writer and news correspondent for tastytrade, Vonetta Logan. Listen in while Jon and Vonetta discuss whether or not there are good options, besides savings and stocks, for people who don’t want to sit on a 0.001% savings account, but also don’t want the volatility of the stock market. Then, to close out the conversation, Vonetta shares insight into how one can expand their financial literacy and I-bonds.

Next on the show, Jon is joined by founder and COO of Pigeon Loans, Kaben Clauson. Pigeon Loans is a new startup that allows lending between friends – a good alternative to just handing over cash. Pigeon Loans can helps lower peoples burden of entry for loans, offers a contract and can raise credit scores.

QUESTION OF THE DAY: 41% of Americans have made THIS financial move in the past year…