Gregg Murset, certified financial planner and CEO of BusyKid, joins Jon Hansen to talk about how his app can help kids find financial stability. BusyKid gives children business experience as early as five or six years old. Gregg explains the ways parents can hire their kids during summer break and provide hands-on job and money experience at a young age. Plus, Gregg talks about the ways kids can start their own businesses this summer.

