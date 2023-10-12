October is National Women’s Small Business Month and Whitney Cimaglia, the Vice President of Business Banking at Republic Bank, joins Jon Hansen. The two discuss the funding that women receive when starting their businesses, resources, and changing perspectives about women and their businesses.
Women receive less than half the funding that men do when starting a business
by: Iridian Fierro
