Kristin Myers, Editor and Chief of The Balance, joins Jon Hansen to explain what the Pink Tax is.

Women pay extra money for everyday items. Products that are marketed towards women are more expensive than those marketed towards men. Women also make less than men on top of being charged more for these everyday items. Kristin gives her tips on how women can save money while shopping.

