FILE – In this Sunday, March 22, 2020, file photograph, a row of unsold 2020 Kicks SUVs sit at a Nissan dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo. With the country…
FILE – In this Sunday, March 22, 2020, file photograph, a row of unsold 2020 Kicks SUVs sit at a Nissan dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo. With the country effectively shut down and the economy upended by the coronavirus pandemic, buying a car is likely a low priority on people’s minds. A number of online shopping resources make it easier than ever to research, view inventory, and even initiate a sale from the safety of your own home. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE – In this Sunday, March 22, 2020, file photograph, a row of unsold 2020 Kicks SUVs sit at a Nissan dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo. With the country…
FILE – In this Sunday, March 22, 2020, file photograph, a row of unsold 2020 Kicks SUVs sit at a Nissan dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo. With the country effectively shut down and the economy upended by the coronavirus pandemic, buying a car is likely a low priority on people’s minds. A number of online shopping resources make it easier than ever to research, view inventory, and even initiate a sale from the safety of your own home. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Financial Advisor Michael Davidson joins Jon Hansen to discuss the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates. How will this affect car and home purchases plus loan packages? Jon and Michael talk about how monthly payments hinder your lifestyle.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)