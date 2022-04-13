Danny Ecker, commercial real estate reporter at Crain’s, joined Jon to talk about vacant office spaces in Chicago. What does the downtown real estate market look like and what we can expect in the future. All this and more!
Will your company have an office space as we transition back from working online?
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
