Director of Education Technology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC and recurring guest on Steve & Johnnie, Dr. Patrick Crispen, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about the A.I. known as ChatGPT. He addresses whether or not ChatGPT has the potential to replace humans in the workplace as well as its other applications such as in the classroom.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)