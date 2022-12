IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy of the Law Office of Steven A. Leahy, PC joins host Jon Hasen to discuss not filing early for 2022 because of the 1099k form from 3rd party transactions. What happens if you file early and then the 1099k form arrives? Jon and Steven talk about this, a CP2000, corporations, and more!

