Why you should be breaking down your top three financial goals

Your Money Matters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Derrick Kinney (Permission from Rebecca Hardie, Executive Assistant to Derrick Kinney Good Money Framework)

Derrick Kinney, CEO of Good Money Framework, joins Jon to discuss his book ‘Good Money Revolution: How to Make More Money to Do More Good’.

Jon and Derrick discuss saving tips that include the envelope/ziplock method, freezing your credit cards, and allocating your funds. What should you do if you feel like you’re not financially where you want to be? Derrick explains what the ultimate redemption retirement plan is and gives his recommendations for having a better retirement plan.

You can find Derrick’s Book here: Good Money Revolution: How to Make More Money to Do More Good 

Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
JonHansen

“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)

