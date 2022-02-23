Why you should be breaking down your top three financial goals

Derrick Kinney, CEO of Good Money Framework, joins Jon to discuss his book ‘Good Money Revolution: How to Make More Money to Do More Good’.

Jon and Derrick discuss saving tips that include the envelope/ziplock method, freezing your credit cards, and allocating your funds. What should you do if you feel like you’re not financially where you want to be? Derrick explains what the ultimate redemption retirement plan is and gives his recommendations for having a better retirement plan.

You can find Derrick’s Book here: Good Money Revolution: How to Make More Money to Do More Good