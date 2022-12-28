Lisa Rein, reporter from the Washington Post, joins Jon Hansen to talk about the Social Security Administration’s outdated list of jobs for those filing disability claims. Many of those outdated jobs are resulting in denial of applications for disability benefits. Listen below and click here to find out more from Lisa Rein.
Why are disability claims being denied by the Social Security Administration?
by: Julian Saldierna
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)