Host Jon Hansen is joined by Sean Gallagher, the Executive Vice President and Regional President of Busey Bank. From rapid expansion to having a plan and a rainy day fund, Sean explains why having a bank to help you manage your business is important.

And from Reflection Window + Wall, President Rodrigo d’Escoto and Executive Vice President Ed Kruschka talk about their projects and partnership with Busey Bank. They also discuss how far in advance clients should contact them and about diversifying their product line.

For banking information, visit www.busey.com and learn more about Reflection Window + Wall at reflectionwindow.com