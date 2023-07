Funkytown Brewery was named the 2023 winner of the Samuel Adams Brewing and Business Experienceship craft beer competition. Rich Bloomfield, co-founder & CEO of Funkytown Brewery joins Jon to talk about the competition. Rich also talks about how they engage communities and the importance of representation. Plus, the two discuss what is next for the brewery, including a collaboration with Samuel Adams and more.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction