Host of Your Money Matters Jon Hansen is joined by Mark Stiglitz, the Chief Medicare Officer at Aetna. Mark explains what happens when you turn 65 and the steps you should take to secure your health plan. Plus, Jon and Mark also discuss Medicare Advantage, the network of providers, and available resources for smart decisions.

For more information, visit Aetna.benefitscheckup.org or call 1(833)701-1725