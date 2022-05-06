You lent money to a family member but how do you get it back? Kimberly Palmer from Nerdwallet joins “Your Money Matters” host Jon Hansen to talk about how to get your money back. Kimberly recommends that you only lend what you can afford to lose. Plus, how Venmo can ease the conversation. Why is it important to talk through the details and expectations of the transaction?

