You lent money to a family member but how do you get it back? Kimberly Palmer from Nerdwallet joins “Your Money Matters” host Jon Hansen to talk about how to get your money back. Kimberly recommends that you only lend what you can afford to lose. Plus, how Venmo can ease the conversation. Why is it important to talk through the details and expectations of the transaction?
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)