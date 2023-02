IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy, joins host Jon Hansen to discuss the IRS’s involvement in the “A.I. revolution.” During the discussion, Jon asks the question everyone is thinking. “If the IRS is using A.I., then why do we have to bother filling out our taxes ourselves?”

To learn more about Steven A. Leahy go to fightbacknow.com or call 1-312-664-6649