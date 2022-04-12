Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, Mark Hamrick, joined Jon Hansen to discuss the inflation numbers set to be released on Tuesday the 12th and what they could reveal about our economy. They then highlighted the chances of the United States falling into a recession and what we should do if we want to improve our lifestyles to prepare for one.
What the inflation numbers might reveal about a recession
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)