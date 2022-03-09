What it’s like owning a McDonald’s in Chicago

This is a sign on a McDonald’s restaurant in Bradenton, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

In celebration of International Women’s Day Jon is joined by owner-operators of McDonald’s restaurants Gianna Funkhouser and Tanya Lawrence. The two discussed the challenges of running the operations and how they became owners. Plus, Gianna and Tanya talk about what they are doing for the community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

