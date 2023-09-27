Vanessa Fuhrmans of The Wall Street Journal joins Jon Hansen to chat about companies who have tried the four-day workweek. Vanessa talks about company meetings being reduced, efficiency, and revamping the culture to make it successful.
What is the key to the success of a 4-day workweek?
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)