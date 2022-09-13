Chanelle Bessette, personal finance expert at Nerdwallet, joined Jon Hansen to discuss how car flippers are making a profit. Chanelle explains what car flipping is and why it has become a side hustle for some. Plus, Jon and Chanelle also talk about the risks of car flipping.
What is car flipping and how are people making money?
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)