Jack Kelly, a Senior Contributor at Forbes, joins Jon Hansen to explain what a Silent Depression is. Jack breaks down the viewpoint of TikTok creators making content about the current economy and claiming that it’s worse than The Great Depression.
What is a Silent Depression and why do Tik Tokers think it’s worse than The Great Depression?
by: Iridian Fierro
