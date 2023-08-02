Michael Miller, professor emeritus at DePaul University, joins Jon Hansen for Your Money Matters. The two discuss Finch Ratings’ decision to downgrade the U.S. government’s AAA rating, and what that means for the public.
What does the US credit downgrade mean for your finances?
by: Eli Berk
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)