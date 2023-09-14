FILE – United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. Auto workers are voting overwhelmingly to give union leaders …
FILE – United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. Auto workers are voting overwhelmingly to give union leaders the authority to call strikes against Detroit car companies if a contract agreement isn’t reached. The United Auto Workers union said Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, that results are still being tallied, but so far 97% have voted in favor of authorizing one or more strikes against Stellantis, General Motors and Ford. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss the UAW and their possible pending strike. Tom and Jon discuss the work week that workers are suggesting and the benefits they are requesting.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
