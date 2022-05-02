Editor-in-Chief of The Balance, Kristin Myers, joined Jon Hansen to discuss I Bonds, the variable rate bonds that are adjusted every 6 months based on inflation. They assessed the new numbers that came out today, after recalibration, and elaborated on what they mean. Later, she addressed whether or not spouses should split up their expenses.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)