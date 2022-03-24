Jennifer King, couponer and blogger, joins Jon Hansen to talk about the benefits of couponing. How does it help in times of inflation? Jennifer explains how to start couponing and gives tips on how to save the most money at grocery stores. Learn more at www.jennifersaves.com
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)