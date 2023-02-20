On this airing of Your Money Matters, Steven Bugg, President & CEO of Great Lakes Credit Union, joins Jon Hansen to discuss what credit unions are and how they operate. Plus, Steve talks about their products and digital services.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)