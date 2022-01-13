WGN Radio adds ‘Your Money Matters’ with Jon Hansen to weekday programming schedule

“Your Money Matters” airs Mondays – Thursdays, 6pm – 7pm beginning Feb. 7

Beginning Monday, February 7, WGN Radio will add the show “Your Money Matters” hosted by Jon Hansen to its weekday programming schedule. Airing Monday through Thursday, 6pm to 7pm, “Your Money Matters” will feature topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning.

Hansen will lead sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way.

“I’m looking forward to learning things along with the audience. Just like them, I’m someone looking for ways to save money, smart ways to spend money, and how to prepare my family for life’s surprises,” said host Jon Hansen. “I’m looking forward to engaging with experts who can help everyone – no matter their financial background. “Your Money Matters” will be a show driven by the listeners’ questions with their needs and financial goals in mind – and I promise we’ll have a lot of fun along the way.”

“No one is more knowledgeable in hyper-local business and community news than Jon Hansen,” said WGN Radio Vice President and General Manager Mary Sandberg Boyle. “He is the perfect host to navigate these challenging topics and make them relatable to our audience.”

A native of Downers Grove and graduate of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Jon Hansen is an Emmy winning TV, radio, and podcast host. Hansen has hosted several programs on WCIU-TV including You & Me, The Jam and Chicago Food To Go. He has also worked for Block Club Chicago, its predecessor DNAinfo, and has been with the Chicago Blackhawks since 2011 as emcee and in-arena stadium host. Hansen also hosts “Let’s Get Legal” on WGN Radio on Saturday afternoons.