Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, fills in for Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters. On this airing, she is joined by Business and Finance Journalist Kristin Myers to chat about how high-income earners are shopping at cheaper stores to save money.
Wealthy consumers are shopping at the Dollar Store to save money
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)