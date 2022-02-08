Wealth Advisor Steven Esposito: ‘Be an investor not a trader’

Steven Esposito, Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Morgan Stanley, joins Jon Hansen to talk about what you should expect going forward in the stock market. When should you buy and sell your stocks? Jon and Steven break it all down.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)